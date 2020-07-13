A newly-discovered comet named NEOWISE is flying over Montana and will be visible this week to the naked eye.
Neowise is the first visible comet of 2020 and was first spotted by a NASA satellite in March. It survived its loop around the sun and will be reaching the point in its orbit where it is closest to Earth this week. NEOWISE is expected to remain visible to the naked eye through July.
These photos were taken by KTMF Station Manager Tom Ciprari Sunday night from Missoula's south hills facing north/north east.
