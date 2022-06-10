BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new multi-tenant office space broke ground Friday on the Montana State University (MSU) Innovation Campus.
MSU reports INDUSTRY Bozeman will provide 61,000 square feet of fully customizable workspace and 26,000 square feet of common spaces, for a total of 87,000 square feet.
“At its core, INDUSTRY is about infusing activity through purposeful placemaking," said Jason Winkler co-founder of INDUSTRY. "INDUSTRY Bozeman will be a catalyst for the MSU Innovation Campus' creative and entrepreneurial vision, and we are thankful to the MSU Alumni Foundation, MSU and the city of Bozeman for welcoming us into this fast-paced market.”
The INDUSTRY campus will be located between College and Garfield streets west of South 19th Avenue.
