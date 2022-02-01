BOZEMAN, Mont. - Family Promise of Gallatin Valley opened their new Rising Stars Early Learning Center on Monday.
The center is located at 1603 Tschache Lane.
Family Promises’ Rising Stars Early Learning Center provides childcare and educational opportunities to 96 children, ages 0-5, from families of all income levels.
According to the Montana Department of Labor and Industry over 80% of Montana families can't afford childcare and family promise new centers' goals is to help those struggling parents in the Bozeman area.
“The families served by Family Promise should never have to choose between paying their rent or providing high-quality accredited learning opportunities to their children,” Executive Director of Family Promise Christel Chvilicek said.
Family Promise teachers said they want to give every working parent the chance to give their kid affordable learning options.
One family promise client explained how prior to the new center opening she had to take her two-month-old baby to work with her every day.
"I am very blessed I this chance with low-income cost child care because there is not a lot of people who this opportunity for only $10 a month," Family Promise Client Taesha Redhat said.
Currently, Family Promise still has a few more preschool openings for families to enroll their children.
The non-profit is continuing to expand its resources for local families and said it will be opening up a new day center in March.
More information about the new child care facility and how to enroll a child can be found here.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.