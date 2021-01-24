BIG SKY, Mont. - The Big Sky Community Housing Trust launched a collaboration with Lone Mountain Land Company to develop workforce housing.
Lone Mountain Land Company manages Spanish Peaks Mountain Club, Moonlight Basin, and several projects within the Town Center.
This new Big Sky housing complex will offer apartment-style housing for local workers in the Big Sky area.
Big Sky Resort, Moonlight Basin, Yellowstone Club, and Big Sky Center employees are all qualified for the new housing units.
The apartments will be rental properties between Old Meadow Village and the new town center.
Lone Mountain Land Company Vice President of Planning and Development, Bayead Dominick said, “This is a fantastic sight for employee housing it’s walking distance to the meadow village for all the amenities there it is on a bike path that goes right by and it’s on the community bus route.”
The lack of affordable housing has been an issue in Big Sky for several years and it has only gotten worst since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It’s a significant shortage right now especially when COVID hit also of people were here on vacation in March and they ended up staying and a lot of units that were available to employees to rent are now owned or occupied by people who moved here from out of state," Dominick said.
Dominick said there has been a great demand for this new project and Big Sky has already gotten a lot of community support.
The companies plans to start construction in 2022.