BOZEMAN, Mont. - Adults 55 and older seeking affordable, independent-style living arrangements can now lease an apartment home at Perennial Park.
The new community was developed by HRDC and Seattle-based GMD Development, LLC.
There are a total of 96 new units available for rent and giving low-income-qualified seniors a much-needed local housing solution.
Gallatin County is around 6,000 housing units short of the current demand and the complex Perennial Park is geared toward households who make less than 60% of the area's median income.
"We had lots of people who were moving and looking to move outside of Bozeman because it is not affordable for market rents. We had people who have been homeless to have now found housing so I mean it does speak a lot to you and touch people's hearts," Perennial Park Site Manager Sara Smartt.
The complex is located at 1683 Tschache Lane and is served by HRDC’s Streamline free bus service.
The senior community was developed with funding assistance from Low Income Housing Tax Credits provided by the Montana Board of Housing and with additional support from the City of Bozeman.
Perennial Park offers one- and two-bedroom units with convenient, co-located supportive services from Community Health Partners, social activities, outdoor common areas, community gardens, a library, and a fitness room.
Smatt said the complex is planning to host a community event that will allow the residents to meet their neighbors.
"We will offer games. We are hoping to have people from MSU come in and do volunteering work for the elderly we are going to do flu shots, have a foot doctor and we are going to have all sorts of resources here as well as CHP," Smartt said.
As of Monday, the leasing office said the units are filing up fast and there are only 30 more units available for rent.
More information can be found at www.perennialparkmt.com
