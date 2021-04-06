BOZEMAN, Mont. - The City of Bozeman Commission voted unanimously to appoint Christopher Coburn to fill the vacant commission seat Tuesday.
Last month, former Bozeman City Commissioner Michael Wallner resigned, leaving an empty seat on the commission board.
Before the meeting, there were two qualified submissions for the open seat on the board.
During the meetings public comments, Tom Woods, withdrew his application.
This was the second time Coburn applied for a vacated commission seat and, he is grateful to be appointed.
"I am so thrilled to be your newest commissioner and, I really look forward to getting to meet as many of you as possible as we continue to do the really important things that we need to do," Coburn said.
Coburn has served on the Gallatin City-County Health Board for two years and has been involved with several community organizations.
He will serve as city commissioner until his term expires in January.
Coburn said he plans to run in November for another term.
