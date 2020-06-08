New Bozeman city manager plans to target affordable housing, homelessness, and restoring the economy to pre COVID levels

BOZEMAN- The City of Bozeman has a new city manager officially, after the previous one step down.
Jeff Mihelich the new city manager has been in the Bozeman area for the last few weeks, working the beginnings of his position via zoom meetings.
Mihelich says for him sitting behind a computer and doing zoom chats have been fun but he’s looking forward to a day when he can make a human connection to the people of Bozeman.
Moving forward with his new post, Mihelich brings 28 years of experience with public agencies and city management. Coming to Bozeman from Fort Collins, Colorado.
Fort Collins has similarities to the Bozeman area, Mihelich describing Bozeman as what Fort Collins was about 20 years ago, and that experience from Fort Collins he hopes to pull from to make the Bozeman a better place.
Mihelich feels like multiple projects need to be tackled in the area, and several of those things are in adjustment to the growth of anything.
“When I was in Fort Collins the last five years we created more affordable housing units than any other time in the cities history,” Mihelich said, “I think affordable housing is a challenge in Bozeman, it’s a challenge in a lot of cities and I think it’s really about partnering together finding incentives to have affordable housing and working closely with the developing community to see what they can do to solve that problem.”
He went onto say that in Bozeman the growth is a signal that people want to live here, and that a city that is not experiencing growth poses for up to the economy and way of life.
So managing the growth properly so that there is a fair affordable housing and a strong economy will Bozeman continue down the path it's on along with having a plan in place to help the homeless population
“The goal really should be simple is to make homelessness rare, short-lived and non-reoccurring,” Mihelich said, “Try to prevent it from happening in the first place, when it does happen- try to get someone housed as soon as possible, and then there are certain folks in our community that may have longer-term challenges, … we may need to provide permanent supportive housing too.”
Mihelich adding that the top priority will be helping Bozeman recharge after the COVID crisis to get the economy back to where it was.