BOZEMAN, Mont. – In the month of February alone the Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport gained six different flights including brand new service with low fares from Southwest Airlines to keep the money flowing into the Gallatin Valley,
Airport Director Brian Sprenger said they have been working with Southwest Airlines for over a decade letting them know all about what the Gallatin Valley has to offer from tourist destinations to recreational opportunities.
“There’s certainly more interest in leisure activities in places in Montana and that’s certainly of interest to the airlines, I think the airlines are looking for places that people want to go and southwest Montana is definitely one of those places right now,” Sprenger said.
Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Daryl W. Schliem is also a member of the #flyBZN Air Service and said their Gallatin Valley Airport Transportation Committee have been working for years to get more flights to the Gallatin Valley.
“U.S. citizens are looking for a place to go and what we want to do as we come out of this pandemic and as we do it safely, we want to make sure that our economy has a chance to stand on its own legs again as fast as possible and as safe as possible and I think continuing to add airline service to this market will help us accomplish that,” Schliem said.
Most flights they’ve added are cheap, a one-way fare to Denver or Las Vegas staring in May will be as low as $39 dollars and the chamber of commerce estimates every airline passenger from out of town contributes around $1,200 into the local Bozeman economy.
“They have more money to spend when they’re in our market… people are able to save $500 on an airline ticket per person, they now have extra cash to be able to spend while they are in our economy and anywhere in our markets here so that’s just another aspect of it,” Schliem said.
The Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport also continues to grow with a new B concourse that opened up in November 2020 and is hours away from Yellowstone National Park and Big Sky Resort.
There are nine airlines with nonstop service to 24 different summer markets across the country and Sprenger said most of those flights are for people wanting to come to Montana instead of leaving the Gallatin Valley.
You can find the full Bozeman-Yellowstone International Airport's summer 2021 flight schedule here.
More information on the Bozeman Area Chamber of Commerce can be found here.