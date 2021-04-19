BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new neighborhood is expected to break ground this week in Bozeman, adding 62 new homes to the city.
According to a release from Headwaters Community Housing Trust, which is heading the development, Bridger View is offering residents affordable housing, sustainable neighborhood development and sustainable housing construction.
There will be 62 new homes built on 8-acres with passageway accessing Story Mill Community Park and the city's trail system.
“We are very excited to be getting underway on 62 homes that Bozeman obviously needs,” Michael Brown, director of the Headwaters Community Housing Trust said in the release.
“We are humbled as we join others who are working to provide affordable-housing solutions for our community’s residents. To have an opportunity to demonstrate additional solutions in a high-quality neighborhood next to a beloved community park is a big responsibility and we take it very seriously,” Brown added.
Headwaters Community Housing Trust said half of the 62 homes they are building are going to be marketed at affordable levels for middle-class individuals and families; whereas, the other half is going to be priced at market-rate. Both categories will offer the same floor-plans and services.
“We believe Bridger View’s emphasis on these savings, and on pathways and connectivity that enhance livability while reducing costs of frequent vehicle trips, will experience strong demand,” Christine Walker, housing affordability expert and critical advisor to Bridger View said in the release.
“Bozeman residents are challenged to find homes they can afford today. At the same time, many homebuyers are eager for more time and freedom and not necessarily a big home and large yard and dependence on a vehicle. Bridger View will deliver options and we believe will showcase demand for them,” Walker added.
Constructors will build Bridger View in different three stages beginning this week and houses will first become available to buy by early 2022.