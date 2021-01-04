BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new smoothie shop opened in Bozeman offering acai bowls, smoothies, and post-workout recovery shakes.
Blended Shakes and Smoothies is located on Main Street and across from Bozeman High School.
The smoothie shop has over 35 different smoothie combinations.
Also, customers can create their smoothies and chose their favorite flavors.
Michelle Ronsen, Blended Owner said, "You can make your own smoothie you can make your own bowl you can make your own protein shake."
Blended has smoothies that caters to all dietary needs.
"We are keto-friendly we are gluten-free we are kinda friendly with every diet out there," Ronsen said.
Blended offers online orders and in-store pickup at blendedbozeman.com
Customers are welcomed to dine-in or take their smoothies to-go.