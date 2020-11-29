BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana just opened the first and only Cat Café in The Market at Ferguson Farm.
The Cat Show Cat Café is a lounge where people can work and adopt cats.
Cat Show partnered with Heart of the Valley Animal Shelter to give visitors a work, meeting, and relaxing environment.
Josh Marks, Cat Show Owners said, "We are hoping that people who work from home will want to bring their computers here and set up a little work station and just hangout but also people to just come and see the cats and hang out with them."
People who want to visit the Cat Show can pay a single day fee or goin a monthly subscription.
The Cat Show Cat Café grand opening is Monday.