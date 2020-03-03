BOZEMAN, Mont. - One of the most recognizable faces in Bozeman's downtown is getting a face-lift, and it's most extreme addition was approved Monday night at a city commission meeting.
The Ellen Theatre's new blade sign will be the biggest sign of its kind along downtown Bozeman's core - it'll measure 24 square feet in size - when it's put up. That's more than double the size that code allows, but the City Commission made a big exception for the iconic Bozeman building.
Vito Quatraro has lived in Bozeman for 25 years, and he's been a familiar face at The Ellen for the last 15.
Last night, three out of five city commissioners sided with the theatre, approving a deviation from code and going for a larger projecting blade sign.
Quatraro, who spoke at the meeting last night, was happy with the decision.
"I liked the fact that the commissioners used common sense in the decision-making process. They weren't bound by just the words on written paper, they understood the heritage."
The new projecting sign recalls simpler times.
"Some of the crowds they had in the 20s and 30s going into the theatre and whatnot, you look at that and you go, 'everybody in the county must have been right downtown!'" says Quatraro.
Though it's inspired by the original sign built around 1919, the new design is not exactly the same. But that's something Quatraro doesn't think his fellow Bozemanites will care about.
"So what if it wasn't 100 percent identical to what it was in the 30s?" he asks. "But it's so close, no one's going to know the difference and it looks like that same time here."
Even though he wasn't born in Bozeman, Quatraro has made it his home and wants to protect the place where he's spent so many wonderful nights enjoying the magic of live performance.
"It has a lot of history. Ol' Bozeman town has a tremendous amount of history to it," he says. "We need to preserve it, keep it alive. We don't want to be a plastic, tear everything down and built it up. It's too sanitary. We need these kind of structures in downtown."
Theatre officials say Bozeman can expect to see the new sign towering over main street in the next six months. Now that the design has been approved, the sign-maker can begin construction. The theatre - a nonprofit - is still raising money for the sign. They say there's about $35,000 they need to get the sign manufactured and onto its new perch.