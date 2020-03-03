Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...WEST WINDS 30 TO 40 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 70 MPH EXPECTED. STRONGEST WINDS AT HIGHER ELEVATIONS. * WHERE...JEFFERSON, BROADWATER, MEAGHER AND GALLATIN. FOR LOWER ELEVATIONS, STRONGEST WINDS ARE EXPECTED TO REMAIN NORTH OF INTERSTATE 90. * WHEN...FROM 6 AM TO 7 PM MST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...BLOWING DUST IN SNOW-FREE AREAS AND BLOWING SNOW IN THE MOUNTAINS COULD REDUCE VISIBILITY TO NEAR ZERO AT TIMES. GUSTY WINDS COULD BLOW DOWN TREE LIMBS AND POWER LINES. TRAVEL WILL BE DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH-PROFILE VEHICLES. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...IN ADDITION TO THE STRONG WINDS, LOW HUMIDITY DURING THE AFTERNOON ON WEDNESDAY WILL RESULT IN ELEVATED FIRE DANGER IN GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE SNOW COVER IS ABSENT. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... PEOPLE SHOULD AVOID BEING OUTSIDE IN FORESTED AREAS AND AROUND TREES AND BRANCHES. IF POSSIBLE, REMAIN IN THE LOWER LEVELS OF YOUR HOME DURING THE WINDSTORM, AND AVOID WINDOWS. USE CAUTION IF YOU MUST DRIVE. &&