LIVINGSTON, Mont. - A new fire start was discovered in the Crazy Mountains, Sunlight drainage late Thursday night.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest (CGNF) reports the fire, named the Sunlight Fire, is one and a half to two acres large and is burning on the upper third of the slope in rocky terrain, about three miles east of Porcupine Cabin.
At this time helicopters are providing air support and are conducting bucket drops on the fire.
Helicopters are also being used to size up and determine the best access to the fire.
While most of the Custer Gallatin National Forest is no longer under fire restrictions, recreationists are told to be aware of dry conditions, even into fall, and to always put their warming fires dead out.
The closure of the Shields River Loop of the American Fork fire is still in effect the CGNF noted, saying work in the area is continuing, including hot-spotting, hazard tree removal, excavation and ensuring roadways and campgrounds are safe for public entry.
“Closures are in place to ensure public safety and necessary for heavy equipment and hazard tree fellers to continue working,” CGNF’s report said. “Hunters can access Sunlight area but need to be aware of the helicopters and fire in the vicinity. Access via the Porcupine Trailhead #258 or by parking at the lower Sunlight trailhead and hiking the roadbed to trail #260. An area closure is in place for the Shields River Loop and for many areas N/NE of Sunlight lake.”