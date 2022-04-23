BOZEMAN, Mont. - Anglers are being reminded of new fishing regulations in effect for the Big Hole and Beaverhead rivers.
New regulations were adopted by the Fish and Wildlife Commission in 2021 to help preserve existing brown trout in the two rivers, where populations have declined in some reaches in recent years, Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) reports.
If you are planning on fishing in the Big Hole or Beaverhead Rivers, FWP says you should consult the complete list of regulations for these and other water bodies in the current fishing regulations booklets online here, or anywhere fishing licenses are sold.
Some of the regulations for the Big Hole River include:
- From Dickie Bridge to the mouth, artificial lures and single-pointed hooks only. No treble or double hooks. Anglers may remove treble or double hooks from the lure and replace them with a single hook, or the shanks may be cut off to leave a single hook. Lures with multiple hook attachments may still be used, but any treble hook must be replaced by a single hook.
- From Dickie Bridge to the Bureau of Land Management’s Maiden Rock Boat Launch, brown trout fishing is catch-and-release only, and rainbow trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Dec. 1 to the third Saturday in May.
- From the BLM Maiden Rock Boat Launch to Brownes Bridge Fishing Access Site, fishing is open only from April 1 through Sept. 30. Fishing for brown trout in this reach is catch-and-release only.
- From Brownes Bridge FAS to the mouth, brown trout fishing is catch-and-release only, and rainbow trout fishing is catch-and-release only from Dec. 1 to the third Saturday in May.
Some of the regulations for the Beaverhead River include:
- The same regulations on artificial lures and single-pointed hooks mentioned above apply to the entire Beaverhead River. In the entire Beaverhead River, rainbow trout harvest is limited to one daily and in possession, and brown trout fishing is catch-and-release only.
- From Clark Canyon Dam to Pipe Organ Bridge, fishing is open only from the third Saturday in May through Oct. 31.
