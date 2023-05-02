New Headwaters Rest Area facility construction wrapping up

THREE FORKS, Mont. - Crews are wrapping up the new Headwaters Rest Area facility construction near the I-90 and U.S. Highway 287 interchange ahead of its opening in summer 2023.
The new facility is now connected to the new community wastewater treatment system.
Headwaters Rest Area said in its release the new facility is replacing the older and smaller rest area at the 19th Avenue interchange in Bozeman.
"The project team has made safety a top priority with the design of the new facility, which includes open sight lines for patrolling, license plate-reading and security cameras, and LED lighting throughout the interior and exterior of the rest area facility and parking lot."
The new facility will include a law enforcement office occupied by the the Broadwater County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, and MDT Motor Carrier Services--this feature is more unique to regular rest stop facilities.
Facility planners are still working on organizing with those agencies, but all agencies are anticipating to use the space once opened.
The Montana Department of Transportation will announce the opening date as soon as possible after the finalization of some final details, Headwaters Rest Area said in its release.
