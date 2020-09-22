Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN GREAT FALLS HAS ISSUED A FIRE WEATHER WATCH FOR STRONG GUSTY WINDS, WHICH IS IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING. * AFFECTED AREA...EASTERN GLACIER/TOOLE/CENTRAL/EASTERN PONDERA/LIBERTY, HILL AND BLAINE COUNTIES, LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST ROCKY MOUNTAIN DISTRICT-ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT, CHOUTEAU AND FERGUS COUNTIES, LINCOLN RANGER DISTRICT OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST, CENTRAL AND EASTERN LEWIS AND CLARK NATIONAL FOREST AREAS AND HELENA AND TOWNSEND RANGER DISTRICTS OF THE HELENA NATIONAL FOREST. * WINDS...WEST 20 TO 30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. GUSTS UP TO 65 MPH ARE POSSIBLE ALONG AND ADJACENT TO THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN FRONT THURSDAY MORNING. * HUMIDITY: 20-30 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...STRONG WEST WINDS WILL DEVELOP ACROSS THE AREA ON THURSDAY WITH THE PASSAGE OF PACIFIC COLD FRONT ACROSS THE REGION. LOWEST HUMIDITY ON THURSDAY WILL OCCUR ACROSS LOWER ELEVATION GRASSLAND AREAS WHERE VEGETATION IS DRIEST AND COULD CONTRIBUTE TO RAPID SPREAD IF A FIRE DEVELOPS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A FIRE WEATHER WATCH MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE POSSIBLE. A COMBINATION OF GUSTY WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES WILL CREATE HIGH FIRE GROWTH POTENTIAL. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS FIRE WEATHER WATCH. &&