BOZEMAN, Mont. - Officials have determined that 68 structures were lost and 11 damaged in the Bridger Foothills Fire after it broke out just three miles northeast of Bozeman in early September. 30 of the structures that were lost were primary residences.
Though the fire is still burning, officials say they now have control over almost all sides of the fire. Command of the fire was transitioned from a Type 2 management team to a smaller Type 3 team on Sunday, September 20. There are now just 32 people working on the Bridger Foothills Fire, down from 373 at the height of a fire that chewed through 8,224 acres.
The Bridger Foothills Fire sparked on the western side of the Bridger Range near the College M on September 4 and quickly spread over the mountain.
The majority of the burned land was private, while the rest belonged to the United States Forest Service. In the last few weeks, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office has been working on getting evacuated residents back into their homes.
Mikaela Balkind, a public information officer trainee for the fire, explained that homeowners who were evacuated have been working with the Bridger Canyon Fire Department and the Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) to "make sure that their land is safe to reenter."
Officials say they're confident the fire started because of a lightning strike holdover that spread to other fuels days after it struck.
Large fuels like trees are going to continue to smolder for days to come, especially in the middle of the burn area, and fire is anticipated to continue working through lighter fuels like grass and branches.
"It's what a they call a really dirty burn, so there's patches of green vegetation within the burn zone," explains Balkind. "But they do have the fire contained on the west and the east and the south and most of the north."
The fire has stayed at 83% containment for nearly a week. Officials had hoped they'd have the fire fully contained by September 30, but with drier and warmer weather on the way, it might take a little longer to get 100% containment.
"It's kind of an ongoing monitoring process to see what's changing and when precipitation comes because there's not a lot more that boots on the ground can really change with fire containment," Balkind says. "They're just waiting for these large precipitation events where either there's significant rainfall or we get those snowstorms that are gonna come."
Bridger Canyon Road is back open to the public, but roads leading to trailheads are not accessible and all trails in the Bridger Range are closed.