MANHATTAN, Mont. – Nearly a dozen new automated kiosks in gun shops across Montana are hoping to streamline the process of registering and acquiring the growing interest in silencers for hunting rifles.
With the general rifle hunting season winding down and mostly over in Montana, gun store owners are trying to solve long wait times they saw this hunting season due to supply chain issues, high demand for ammunition and rifle accessories which also includes the variably-long registration processes.
Empire Arms and Ammo owner Ted Beardsley said for the past 18 months he has had hunting rifle ammo flying off the shelves and was hearing complaints about registration wait times for getting certain hunting rifle accessories like silencers.
For the estimated 15 million Americans that hunt each year and those who don’t wear hearing protection, recent studies by both the American Suppressor Association and The National Library of Medicine found that for every five years of hunting, hunters become 7% more likely to experience high frequency hearing loss in old age.
Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Silencer Shop Dave Matheny bought his first suppressor to protect his son who is deaf in one ear which eventually led him to use his software development expertise to help protect others and make the process of buying a silencer simple.
According to Silencer Shop, Montana has more than 25,000 registered hunting rifle silencer users with more than 10% of those registering in the last year alone under 11 active Silencer Shop kiosks in the state.
Beardsley has one of those automated kiosks with fingerprint technology and digital paperwork in his gun shop to help cut down on some of the hassles of registering for a suppressor.
“The old process was you had to go and get fingerprints which was generally up at the sheriff’s department and then go get a passport-style photo somewhere and then fill out the paperwork form 4, they estimated that there were approximately 60-68% of mistakes on the old-school from 4’s so a few months after you submitted it you may get a letter in the mail saying you have 30 days to fix this,” Beardsley said.
After a few questions and some fingerprint scanning, the process now takes about 15 minutes with the new kiosks.
