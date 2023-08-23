BOZEMAN, Mont. - A new mixed-income housing development, including low-income housing, is coming to Bozeman right behind Kenyon Noble.
Last week, the Bozeman City Commission voted to approve the project, which will bring 440 total units to the city. Virga Capital will develop 285 market rate units in a development called “The Lumberyard.” Reuter Walton will develop the 155 low-income units next door.
Virga Capital has already paid for and built the infrastructure for the development; thus several roads have already been extended and water, sewer and electricity have been installed. The city will slowly start reimbursing the developer $7.5 million for the infrastructure, once their property starts generating tax revenue, which is called a tax increment financing.
David Fine, the city’s economic development manager, said the affordable housing units will be available at around 60% of the current area median income, or $1,400 for a two-bedroom apartment. The rent will remain restricted for 50 years. These units will be located at the corner of 14th Avenue and Patrick Street.
Low-income housing tax credits and a $2.5 million loan from the newly created Gallatin Community Housing Impact Fund are what will make this project feasible, he said.
“Creating more housing generally has been the thing that has been shown to work in combating the high price of housing. So, you know, we're very focused with the money of the city on facilitating these low-income housing tax credit projects,” Fine said. “The reason is, is it really is the way to harness federal funds and get more units for more people into the city.”
The city commission also voted to give the Gallatin Community Housing Impact Fund a $1 million grant from the city’s community housing fund, which Fine said was needed to get this project off the ground.
Between public and private sources, there are eight groups putting money into the impact fund, including the city, HRDC, One Valley Community Foundation and several banks in the community.
The Gallatin Housing Impact Fund is operated by NeighborWorks, a nonprofit community developer. They will be involved with funding other housing projects throughout the city in the future.
Development on the affordable units is expected to begin this fall, and the hope is that they will be completed by 2026.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.