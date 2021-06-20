BOZEMAN, Mont. - State of Play is a new modern indoor play space opening in the Cannery District.

The 3,000 square feet space will cater to children aged 0-5.

Inside the building will include a whimsical climbing structure, an art studio, and building platforms for kids to make, create and discover news things.

State of Play Co-founder Katie Dolen said, “We want a space for long-time locals and fresh from the city folks to come together and really celebrate what we have in common together which is raising really great humans.”

It will cost $25 for a parent and child to play for two hours at the State of Play.

Further, there will be an onsite co-work area in the building where parents can work while watching their child play and learn with a State of Play educator.

There will also be additional resources offered to community parents, “We will have many experts coming into our space. We will do an after-hours lecture series. We will bring people in to talk about picky eating, sleep depression, potty training - all the things that are difficult when you have a young child," said State of Play Co-Founder Kara Werner.

The State of Play is dedicated to being an inclusive environment and their mission says everyone deserves access to high-quality creative experiences.

Through the State of Play’s Equitable Access Program, they have established a scholarship and worked with local nonprofits to provide families with donated open play sessions.

More information on the State of Play's Equitable Access Program can be found here.

The State of Play will be open seven days a week and plans to offer birthday parties, preschool field trips, and special events to the community.

State of Play is designed to bring creativity and joy to community and plans on opening their doors by the end of 2021.

In order to get the project completed on time, the State of Play is launched a crowdfunding campaign until July 1.

The State of Play donation link can be found here.

More information about the project can be found here.