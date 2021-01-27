New Museum of the Rockies exhibit looks to “bring the world to Montana”

BOZEMAN, Mont.- A new exhibit at the Museum of the Rockies hopes to take you back in time to a place where you can take a swim in the “Savage Ancient Seas.”
The new rotating exhibit includes more than 30 prehistoric casts and some real fossils found at the bottom of the Western Interior Seaway, a shallow sea across North America around 70 million years ago.
“One of the cool things about the exhibit is that we can see a lot of these animals in three-dimensions, their skeletons are mounted so that you can walk under them and around them and it really gives you the feel of what it might be like to be swimming in the water and having to encounter one of these creatures,” Dr. John Scannella, the John R. Horner curator of paleontology at the museum said.
Alicia Harvey, the marketing director for the Museum of the Rockies, said most of the fossil casts are not found in Montana helping to “bring the world to Montana,” part of the motto for the rotating exhibit hall.
The full exhibit is surrounded by dark blue walls and renderings of what the carnivorous fish may have looked like to give you a feel of being back in time.
“It is a visual stunning splendor, to my knowledge we haven’t had anything suspended from the ceiling in museum history and this is a really exciting way to see science in 3-D right in front of you,” Harvey explained.
The primary exhibits such as “Siebel Dinosaur Complex”, “Welcome to Yellowstone Country”, “Enduring Peoples”, and “Paugh History Hall” are still open to the public.
It is encouraged that you make a reservation with a new exhibit opening or if you plan on attending during the weekends, but the museum is allowing walk-in visitors as long as the museum has not reached its daily capacity limit.
The “Savage Ancient Seas” exhibit will rotate out in May for “The Vikings Begin” exhibit that will include weapons and other rare artifacts from Scandinavia.
More information on the Museum of the Rockies can be found here.