BOZEMAN, Mont. - New pickleball courts opened across the street from the Bogert Pool.
For over 10 years, pickleball players in Bozeman have been playing the game on tennis courts but as the sport continued to grow the city saw a need it opening its own facility.
Now a total of seven courts are available for people of all ages and abilities to play pickleball seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The city of Bozeman is going to celebrate the new courts with a ribbon-cutting as well as a learn to play pickleball clinic open to the public this Thursday.
The event is from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
