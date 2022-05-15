BOZEMAN, Mont. - A Ponderosa Social Club is a grown-up playground located in Midtown Bozeman that just opened.
The new club has a bowling alley, casino, shuffleboard and pool tables, three bars, and a restaurant offering something for everyone.
Once 9:30 p.m. rolls around Ponderosa turns into a 21 and up club.
Taylor Shull co-owns the Ponderosa with his father, Kurt Shull, and with the owner of the Rocking R Bar, Mike Hope.
Ponderosa was set to open last year but due to the COVID pandemic, Hope said the club was faced with multiple construction and hiring challenges.
“We did have supply chain issues, we are about 8 months behind where we wanted to be, one of our challenges has been we need 125 employees here at the Ponderosa Social. We need about 30 more employees,” Hope said.
A link to join the Ponderosa Social Club team can be found here.
Ponderosa had been in the works for around five years and the owners said they visited several clubs across the country searching for inspiration.
“We looked in Austin, Texas and looked in Nashville, Tennessee those demographics are very similar to Bozeman with that young population that is growing there and that young professional and then people my age are looking for a place to go too that is outside of the complete college scene so that was the inspiration,” Hope said.
This summer, the club plans to host several live concerts on Aspen Street and said they will also put ping pong tables outside.
Permanent hours are still being worked out due to the current staffing storage.
Eventually, the club will be open at 4 p.m. seven days a week but right now the club is open Tuesday - Saturday from 4:00 p.m. to 2:00 a.m.
The Ponderosa Social Club's address is 515 W. Aspen St.
More information about the club can be found here.
