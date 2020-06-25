New state-of-the-art VA Center on track to open in Bozeman by summer of 2021

BOZEMAN- A new veterans Community-Based Outpatient Clinic will replace the existing VA clinic in Bozeman.
The new 12,000 square foot facility will be twice the size of the former location and will offer primary care, behavioral health, laboratory, and telehealth services to veterans.
Both senators from Montana, Senator Tester, and Senator Daines were involved in helping to open the facility.
“I’m excited to announce that Bozeman is on track to receive a new, state-of-the-art facility to serve veterans in the area,” Tester said via press release, “I look forward to the completion of this new clinic, which will provide a wide-range of services to veterans who have sacrificed a great deal on behalf of this nation.”
The new clinic which is twice the size of the existing facility and will be named after Bozeman medal of honor recipient Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins.
Senator Daines played a direct role in ensuring that Staff Sergeant Travis Atkins was properly honored and remembered for making the ultimate sacrifice.
Senator Daines played a key role in ensuring that legislation naming the VA clinic after Atkins passed through the Senate in November.
The project is expected to be completed by the summer of 2021.