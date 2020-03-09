New 2020 Sweet Pea button released

BOZEMAN- It’s never to early to start talking about it because it takes a whole year to plan.
Preparation is underway for the Sweet Pea Festival in Bozeman and the first piece of the Sweet Pea puzzle has been unveiled.
If you are a Sweet Pea button collector listen you can say goodbye to last years and add it to your collection and welcome this one.
The brand new button for this year's Sweet Pea Festival is out!
Now, if we’re talking buttons that means posters just around the corner.
There are just a few more weeks to get poster submissions in, April 3rd is the deadline.
Last year‘s poster was made by a local artist named Madi but this year it’s anyone’s game.
The sweet pea festival brings in around $1.7 million for the area over 3 days the poster is an important piece of the advertising puzzle which helps market Bozeman and brings thousands of people to the city.
This year is a 43rd Sweet Pea Festival and it will be August 7,8,9 which means folks we’re just a few short months away from the return of the iconic tater pig.
If you would like to submit a poster you can follow this link.