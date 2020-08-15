New way of cleaning during COVID-19 comes to Bozeman

BOZEMAN- A company using a mixture of water and hydrogen peroxide looks to clean up Bozeman and hopefully bring back a sense of normalcy.
Zack Cuchine, the regional manager of Oxi-Thyme South East, lives with his family in Bozeman and entered the cleaning business in an effort to normalize life for his little one.
“My 7-year-old daughter she’s just complaining about having to wear a mask and everything and just how big the changes are that she’s gone through lately so that was kind of the biggest driving force,” Cuchine said. “I just want to see us get back to our way of life that we’ve grown to know.”
Oxi-Thyme South East introduces a new spraying system to Bozeman that projects a diluted mist mixed with water and hydrogen peroxide.
The mist is considered an environmentally safe alternative to chlorine-based bleaches that business use to clean frequently touched places.
Cuchine said the product is a big hit with senior homes and hopes to get restaurants and gyms in the area to use his product because he is a gym rat and health nut himself.
The sprayer works like a paint gun to spray any frequently touched surfaces from a distance and dries on its own after a few minutes.
Zack Cuchine can be reached at montana@oxithyme.com.
More information on Oxi-Thyme can be found here.