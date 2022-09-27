BOZEMAN, Mont. - New York Times Bestselling author Jamie Ford will do a reading of his newest book "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" along with a Q&A tonight at 5:30.
The story is about the first Chinese woman to come to America, and follows her fictional descendants and the ties that bind us to past and future family. Ford is half Chinese himself, and relates to complicated origins being half caucasian as well. It explores the possibility that we inherit psychological traits from our ancestors, their trauma, phobias, resiliency, and how we interact with other people. It also looks at epigenetics which is the study of how your behaviors and environment can cause changes that affect the way your genes work. The book is dedicated to anyone with a complicated origin story, making it relatable for just about everyone.
"In the book we talk about inherited trauma because I think everyone deals with trauma. If we aren't subjected to it, we witness it. I don't think anyone gets through life without a few scars," said Ford.
Ford said a lot of people have a reflective moment after finishing the book, thinking about their parents, their grandparents, and themselves. We all have moments where we notice we are speaking or acting like our parents, and realize we are a combination of all those who came before us.
This is the fourth time Ford has been to Country Bookshelf to do an event for a book of his. Since he used to live in Belgrade for many years he loves the shop and loves to give back to local bookstores all over Montana. He currently lives in Great Falls and talked about his love for Montana and the peacefulness this state exudes.
Although he loves quiet Montana he did have what he described as a "rockstar moment" when he was on the Today Show in New York City. Jenna Bush Hager chose "The Many Daughters of Afong Moy" as the August pick for her book club. He is now finishing up his bookstore events and will head to Isle of Books in Butte on October 11 and Townsend after that.
What's next for Ford? He said that a streaming series on the book may be in the future, and he is already working on his next book.
Ford is happy to be doing in-person events again after the pandemic and tries to make it a vaudeville-like show to entertain his audience.
"When people come to an event I hope they experience the same thing when they read my book. I want them to be entertained, somewhat educated, and a little bit edified and hope they're moved by the book. I try to write books that exercise peoples empathy muscles, and I hope this book does that," said Ford.
The event starts at 5:30PM tonight and is free for everyone.
