BELGRADE, Mont. -- Tuesday, hundreds of Belgrade School District students brought their voices and instruments to electrify the Belgrade Special Events Center under the direction of a very special guest, and his message can be summarized in two words: rock on!
World-renown electric violinist Mark Wood spent years dazzling crowds with his talents as a member of the band Trans-Siberian Orchestra. Now, he's giving back to the programs that sparked his love for combining rock with classical music.
Wood's "Electrify Your Symphony" has been teaching students the importance, and the fun, of music education for the past 25 years, and on Tuesday, the Belgrade School District got the electric treatment.
"After touring with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Billy Joel, Paul McCartney, and all these great artists, I was like, 'We've got to give back to the music programs and support them,'" Wood said. "For 25 years, we've criss-crossed the country, around the world, and we empower the audience, the parents, the administrators, and the students so that they can understand the power and the importance of the music programs."
One goal of "Electrify Your Symphony" is to instill the same adoration for the performing arts that Wood picked up years ago. Based on the students' rehearsal on Tuesday morning, it seems like they picked up that message very quickly.
"When you're dealing with middle schoolers and high schoolers, the energy level hits the roof," Wood said. "So it's not difficult to get them excited. That's not the challenge. The challenge is to focus them to perform at the highest level possible, so they walk away from this experience wanting to continue playing music for the rest of their lives."
As for the kids performing in Tuesday night's concert, they were thrilled to rock out.
"I am hyped, I can't wait to go out, do my whole head-banging, death-screaming 'Yeah!' kind of thing," said Andrich Bodner, a soloist for the Belgrade choir's rendition of Steppenwolf's Born to Be Wild, after the morning rehearsal. "We're just going to slay this concert--blow the roof off."
Songs in the concert setlist included the Beatles' Eleanor Rigby, AC/DC's Thunderstruck, a medley of popular Queen songs, and the aforementioned Born to Be Wild.
The school district also wanted to thank the Montana Arts Council for a grant that made "Electrify Your Symphony" coming to Belgrade possible.
