Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations 1 to 4 inches. Localized heavier accumulations up to 8 inches along northwest facing slopes. * WHERE...Big Belt, Bridger and Castle Mountains, Elkhorn and Boulder Mountains and Gallatin Valley. * WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Gusty winds behind the cold front may result in a few hours of blowing snow. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&