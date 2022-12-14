BOZEMAN, Mont. -- When it comes to providing playthings for children in need during the holidays, nobody gets the job done quite like Toys for Tots. And one business in Bozeman has partnered with them to ensure that hundreds of kids wake up happy on Christmas morning.
If you went shopping for lumber or hardware earlier this week at Kenyon Noble in Bozeman, you probably noticed a tall Christmas tree in the front lobby, surrounded by hundreds and hundreds of shiny new toys.
All in all, the display totals $7,000 worth of board games, plushies, and childhood memories waiting to be made--and it's all going to families in need, thanks to Kenyon Noble's cooperative efforts with organizations like Toys for Tots.
"We are involved in a large array of philanthropic efforts, one of those being anything with children," Kenyon Noble general manager Jayson Thompson said. "When we have the opportunity for holiday giving, we will jump on that as fast as we can, and we do it as much as we can. We're happy to do it because it's the right thing to do when we generate business and jobs in the [Gallatin] Valley."
And the community got involved, too. The toys were hand-picked by the Bozeman Barracudas youth swim team, so you know that only the best of the best made the cut.
"[The Barracudas] did all the shopping, every bit of it," Thompson said. "We turned them loose at Target to pick out what they felt their age demographic would like, and they piled it into a truck, and we brought it here. It's a better perspective than what we would go there with."
With these Barbies and Nerf guns all loaded up and ready to go, all that's left is to hand them out. They'll be headed to their new homes this weekend after being picked out by parents at the National Guard Armory in Belgrade.
Of course, Toys for Tots is always accepting new, unused toys in cardboard donation boxes, which can typically be found at businesses where toys can be purchased.
If you've got toys to donate, you can get in contact with Kenyon Noble or reach out to Toys for Tots directly.
