Bozeman memorial vigil addresses homelessness amid cold conditions

Weather Alert

The following message is transmitted at the request of the Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT ...The Forest Service West Central Montana Avalanche Center Missoula MT has issued a Backcountry Avalanche Warning... * WHAT...The avalanche danger is HIGH. * WHERE...Bitterroot, Rattlesnake, southern Missions and southern Swan Mountains near Seeley Lake MT. * WHEN...In effect until 7 AM MST tomorrow. * IMPACTS...Recent heavy snow combined with weak snow structure will result in widespread avalanche activity. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Very dangerous avalanche conditions. Travel on and below steep slopes is not recommended. Avalanches may run long distances. Consult http://www.missoulaavalanche.org for more detailed information. Similar avalanche danger may exist at locations outside the coverage area of any Avalanche Center. &&

...WIND CHILL WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MST THURSDAY... ...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills. Wind chills as low as 40 below zero. * WHERE...Missoula/Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until noon MST Thursday. * IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. &&