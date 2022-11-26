Bozeman Symphony presents second annual Holiday Spectacular

The Bozeman Symphony has announced the return of its second annual 'Holiday Spectacular' concert series, taking place at the Willson Auditorium on Dec. 10 and Dec. 11.
Bozeman Symphony Presents: Holiday Spectacular
Ring in Christmas with the Bozeman Symphony Orchestra and Symphonic Choir
BOZEMAN, Mont., -- The tradition continues with the Bozeman Symphony’s second annual Holiday Spectacular December 10 and 11! This concert includes many of your favorite festive classics like Sleigh Ride, the Christmas Carol Sing-Along, and more. The performance features the Bozeman Symphonic Choir and guest tenor, Tamar Greene, the current George Washington in the Broadway company of HAMILTON. Bring the whole family to this must-attend holiday concert celebrating the spirit and joy of the season.
“Holiday Spectacular enters its second year of building a new tradition, and by popular demand, we have added a third performance,’ says Music Director Norman Huynh. “Each year, we aim to make this concert more ‘spectacular’ with gorgeous decorations, dazzling lighting, and of course, music that will uplift your spirit to ring in the holiday season.”
Three performances will be held in person on Saturday, December 10 at 2:30 and 7:30 PM and Sunday, December 11 at 2:30 PM, at the Willson Auditorium (404 West Main Street) in downtown Bozeman. These performances would not be possible without strong community support and sponsorship. Bozeman Symphony wishes to thank First Security Bank and Sheehy Family Foundation for sponsoring this performance, as well as our Season Sponsors, Stephen Schachman and Ritva Porter.
Individual tickets are available for purchase online at bozemansymphony.org or by phone at 406-585-9774. Tickets at the door based on availability. Adult tickets start as low as $29.00. Student discounted tickets are available.
About Tamar Greene: Tamar Greene is the current George Washington in the Broadway company of HAMILTON. Prior to joining the Broadway company, Tamar played the role of George Washington in the Chicago company of Hamilton for a year and a half through its closing. From 2017 to 2018, he toured with the First National Tour and North American premiere of LOVE NEVER DIES, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s spellbinding sequel to PHANTOM OF THE OPERA. He has also performed as Crab Man in PORGY AND BESS at Spoleto Festival USA. Tamar played the Quartet Leader in the inaugural cast of AFTER MIDNIGHT on the Norwegian Escape. He played the role of Charlie in the NY Philharmonic Orchestra’s production of SHOW BOAT at Lincoln Center, which was broadcast on PBS. He performed the role of Fisherman in the Broadway First National Tour of THE GERSHWINS’ PORGY AND BESS. Just this year, Tamar has filmed a Christmas commercial on WEtv, recorded a new promo song for Netflix Jr Jams, and released a new single, Soaring, now available on all streaming platforms. Tamar has graced stages worldwide having led several wedding bands and performed at venues in Italy, Germany, England, and the Caribbean. To learn more about Tamar Greene, visit tamargreen.com.
The Bozeman Symphony Society presents a repertoire of symphonic and choral music performed for the benefit of individuals, students, and musicians residing in south-central Montana. Performances and events include a series of classical subscription concerts, performances aimed at engaging and attracting new audiences under the umbrella of “Bozeman Symphony Presents,” Current Commotion—an experimental music series that allows the Bozeman Symphony to be on the cutting edge of our industry, and a strong desire to launch a summertime music festival. The Bozeman Symphony has experienced tremendous growth over the last 20 years. In addition to a wide variety of orchestral programming, the Bozeman Symphony supports Far Afield, a highly accessible community outreach program, awards scholarships to promising young musicians, and provides employment and engagement opportunities for over 300 people. The Bozeman Symphony, whose history is marked by artistic excellence, has established itself as a significant cultural icon in Montana. Its future is dependent upon maintaining a skilled and motivated orchestra whose members bring symphonic music to life. For more information, visit bozemansymphony.org.
