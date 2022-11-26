Bozeman Symphony presents second annual Holiday Spectacular

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 3 PM SUNDAY TO 9 AM MST MONDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations up to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. * WHERE...Gallatin Valley and Gallatin and Madison County Mountains and Centennial Mountains. * WHEN...From 3 PM Sunday to 9 AM MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road Report website. &&