LIVINGSTON, Mont. - Park County Office of Emergency Management, The American Red Cross, The County Help Department, and Community Members stepped up to help out their neighbors.
Park county opened up with fairgrounds to provide food and shelter for residents that were evacuated from their homes due to the standoff at View Vista Village.
Laurel Desnick, Park City-County Health Officer said, “We needed to act fast get some lunch get a place to stay get a place with a bathroom and open it up as quickly as possible.”
There were around 25 homes that were evacuated after law enforcement arrived Tuesday and the American Red Cross helped put six families in a local hotel overnight.
The American Red Cross will continue to assist residents with meals and shelter during this ongoing situation.
