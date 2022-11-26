Expected snowfalls heightens avalanche danger, GFNAC warns

BOZEMAN, Mont. -- Friends of the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center posted this on their Facebook page on the morning of Saturday, Nov. 26, warning of heightened avalanche danger with the morning's snowfall.
Nov. 26: Expected snowfall this morning heightens the avalanche danger. Human-triggered avalanches are possible, especially where westerly winds drift the new snow into thicker, dense slabs. Fresh drifts may be small with 2-5" of snow expected, but even small slides can push you off a cliff, into trees or into a confined gully where snow could pile deep enough to bury a person. Before crossing or riding steep slopes, consider the consequences of being caught in any size avalanche, look for and avoid unstable fresh drifts, and dig down a couple feet to assess older weak layers.
#GetTheForecast for all the details at www.mtavalanche.com/forecast
