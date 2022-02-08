GALLATIN COUTNY, Mont. - A snowmobile accident on Buck Ridge Trail in Big Sky was called into Gallatin County Dispatch on Feb. 8 around 9:30 a.m. that unfortunately resulted in a fatality.
According to the release, the rider was stuck in a tree and went into cardiac arrest. Life-saving aid was provided by Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue volunteers, and the patient was transported first to the trailhead, than by the Big Sky Fire Department to the nearby medical center. However, the patient was declared deceased at Big Sky Medical Center.
The victim has been identified as 64-year-old Anthony Pace of New York, NY. Condolences have been offered from Sheriff Dan Springer to his family and friends.
A joint investigation is being conducted by GCSO and the United States Forest Service into the incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.