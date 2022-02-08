BOZEMAN, Mont. The Montana Office of Public Instruction received $382 million COVID-19 dollars for rural and urban schools across the state.
Throughout the pandemic, every school in the state of Montana has been impacted, but rural school communities have felt the greatest challenge.
Over the past year, the Montana Office of Public Instruction has worked with the US Department of Education to protect classrooms in Montana.
Montana Office of Public Instruction Superintendent, Elsie Arntzen said a lot of the federal funding money is going towards helping rural schools.
According to the Superintendent, Montana is a unique place and, she said learning and recovery plans aren't "one size fits all".
With the new funding, around 400 school districts across the state will be able to receive COVID funds which will help re-establish and even improve education.
"I shared with the federal government that we are unique and please support Montana in its funding formula and, they did they listened and, they agreed. We just want to make sure the schools get these dollars and, they can use these dollars and, it can enhance learning and the health well-being as we come out of this pandemic," Arntzen said.
In addition, the COVID dollars will be used for tutoring, bus drivers, updated curriculum, school supplies, and building maintenance according, to Arntzen.
As of Tuesday, some school districts have already received their allotment of federal dollars and, the OPI will continue to distribute to the waiting districts in the coming weeks.
More information about the COVID-19 funding for Montana Public School can be found here.
