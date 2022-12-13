BOZEMAN, Mont. -- "Now is the time, this is the place"--a quote of inspiration repeated many a time during the illustrious coaching career of the recently deceased Sonny Holland, and echoed by speakers at his celebration of life event on Tuesday at Montana State's Strand Union Building.
Friends, family members, university personnel, and former players and coaches gave a glimpse into the life of the "Greatest Bobcat" through stories of his winning attitude, sense of humor, and the ways he transformed the life of every person who had the pleasure to know him.
"Sonny, unbelievably, could get the most out of a player by capturing his heart... not by making him play out of fear, but by capturing his heart," said Mick Delaney, former head coach of the Montana Grizzlies and a former assistant coach at Montana State. "And once he had his heart... the young men that are here today will verify, they would do anything for him." (Delaney, like Holland, is from Butte.)
An All-American on the Cats' first national championship team in 1965, and the coach of their second 20 years later, Holland is one of Montana's ultimate winners, both on the field and in life. And his impact is still felt--from the end zone named in his honor, to his retired No. 52 jersey, to his statue standing proud outside Bobcat Stadium.
And with the Cats now set to take on South Dakota State with a trip to the FCS title game on the line, Holland's daughters gave their best pep talk, as if Sonny himself were delivering it.
"Hey men, listen up," Heidi Vinje said, impersonating her father. "We've got another chance to get them Jacks. Get 'em early and don't let up. Make everyone around you great, and you'll get the job done. My light is guiding you to Texas."
"Now is the time, this is the place," Vinje continued. "Honor our hero, the greatest Bobcat of all time, our dad."
