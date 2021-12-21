NIL partnership between several MSU student-athletes, auto dealer and community organizations

BOZEMAN, Mont. – The new rules and partnerships when it comes to the name, image and likeness compensation for student-athletes, specifically at Montana State University, continue as Kendall Ford Lincoln of Bozeman partnered with five Bobcats with community support.
On June 30, the Division 1 Board of Directors approved an interim name, image and likeness (NIL) policy and on July 1, it allowed all National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) student-athletes to be compensated regardless of whether their state has a NIL law in place or not.
Kendall Ford Lincoln of Bozeman is calling the partnership between student-athletes their inaugural class for Kendall Auto’s new Kendall U Program.
The first class of Kendall U student athletes from Montana State include football running back Isaiah Ifanse and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, cross country/track specialist Duncan Hamilton, alpine skier Nellie Talbot and golfer Kameryn Basye.
According to a press release from Kendall Ford Lincoln of Bozeman, the partnership will include support of community organizations in and around Bozeman as well as endorsement of the family-owned group automobile dealerships.
“It is very clear to us that the students, faculty and staff of Montana State are integral to what makes Bozeman such a great community in which to work, play and live,” Kendall Auto Group President Michael Skillern said via press release.
Each year, Kendall Auto Group donates and invests in the communities it serves by supporting a variety of causes like youth development, education and healthcare for the underserved through its Kendall Cares program.
Kendall Auto Group said they plan to announce community initiatives with Kendall U in Bozeman.