MANHATTAN, Mont. - Starting May 4, the Nixon Bridge boat ramp at Gallatin Forks Fishing Access Site, about two miles north of Manhattan along the Gallatin River, will be closed.
The closure will be in place while Gallatin County crews finish construction where the bridge was replaced in 2020.
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) says the boat ramp portion of the site will be closed until further notice, however, recreationists will still have walk-in access to the site’s eastern portion off Yadon Road.
For alternative put-in and take-out locations, you can consult Montana’s Fishing Access Sites Field Guide, available on FWP’s website here, or at any regional office of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.