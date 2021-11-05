BIG TIMBER, Mont. - No injuries were reported after a high-speed pursuit in the Big Timber area.
Deputies tried to stop a vehicle that was driving erratically on I-90 west of Big Timber Thursday night, Sweet Grass County Sheriff, Alan Ronneberg reported.
The vehicle was followed by deputies who tried to stop it for several miles before the driver exited the interstate and fled on Highway 10, reaching speeds over 100 miles per hour.
Fences and other items were damaged as the driver reportedly sped through town using service streets and alleyways.
Additional Sweet Grass County Deputies joined the pursuit, and deputies were able to stop the vehicle after it left town on Highway 10 with a PIT maneuver about five miles outside of Big Timber Sheriff Ronneberg Said.
The male driver was identified as Humberto Alexander Lara from the State of Washington.
Lara was arrested and taken to the Yellowstone County Detention Facility. He has was initially charged with Felony DUI, Eluding and Criminal Endangerment.
Sheriff Ronneberg reports that Lara also has warrants of arrest from the Billings area and the State of Washington.