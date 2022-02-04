UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 10:12 A.M.
Crews are mopping up hotspots from the fire that broke out in the Columbia Grain grain elevator in Belgrade Friday.
The Central Valley Fire Marshall Jake Zlomie tells Montana Right Now the nearby Rocky Mountain Supply reported the fire around 7:08 a.m.
No one was injured in fire, nor was anyone in the grain elevator when the fire happened.
Zlomie said the arm of the grain elevator collapsed from the heat of the fire about 20 minutes after it started.
The cause of the fire is still unknown at this time, but crews requested the Montana state fire marshal to investigate.
Crews used a drone from the Montana Highway Patrol to help find the hotspots or safety concerns as there is debris in the area. They are knocking down debris off the grain silos with water pressure.
Zlomie said the hope is that towards the end of the day they will be able to gain more access to the structure with heavy machinery to investigate and have more of the area safe as they continue to hose down the area and grain silos.
There is no traffic blockage at this time in the immediate area of Columbia Grain, Rocky Mountain Supply and Collision Center of Belgrade.
UPDATE: FEB. 4 AT 9:10 A.M.
Crews from all over Gallatin County are helping fight the fire that broke out in the grain elevator in Belgrade.
Central Valley Fire District says in a Facebook post crews requested investigation resources from the Montana State Fire Marshal's office.
The fire is still under investigation.
BELGRADE, Mont. - A grain elevator caught fire in downtown Belgrade Friday.
In a Facebook post Central Valley Fire District asks people stay out of the area.
We are working to find out more.
