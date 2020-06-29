Nonprofit may lose portion of funding due to new specialty license plate rule

BOZEMAN- A bill approved by the 66th Montana Legislature in 2019 might directly impact funding for the Gallatin Ice Foundation.
In January 2020 the state revoked more than 80 specialty license plates for failing to reach the minimum of 400 active plate registrations.
Gallatin Ice Foundation General Manager Dave Weaver says the loss of their plate would cost them more than $10,000 worth of funding from the state that goes towards improving the facilities and programs for their competitive and recreational skating opportunities.
“Well it’s huge I mean when you’re a nonprofit and you’re scraping for every dollar you can get that’s a big chunk of money and so it’s a very big deal that we hold this,” Weaver said.
Weaver adds that they’ve put a lot of effort into marketing their plate because they see it as a way to build a relationship with skaters in Bozeman and across the state of Montana.
Organizations failing to meet the new minimum number of active plates were granted a one-time only grace period until July 1, 2020, for more time to increase their plate’s sales.
The sponsored plates are still available for purchase or renewal during the extension period.
A link to the list of revoked specialty plates can be found here.