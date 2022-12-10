UPDATE:
The signal for Bozeman viewers has been restored.
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Our signal is down in the Bozeman area.
We currently have engineers on their way to restore our signal as soon as possible.
Here’s a list of the top 5 things to know about chronic wasting disease this hunting season.
