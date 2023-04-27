BOZEMAN, Mont. - Nonstop service to Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR) is back at the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport (BZN) through Avelo Airlines.
The airline says it will be the only one offering nonstop flights between Bozeman and BIR and that service will start on June 28, operating twice weekly on Monday and Friday on the Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft.
“Bozeman – it’s time to say hello to Avelo again! We’re excited to be back in Big Sky country. Our exclusive nonstop service to Los Angeles-Hollywood makes getting to Southern California easier than ever. Avelo makes experiencing all LA has to offer a smooth and simple experience – from SoCal beaches to world-famous shopping, sports, entertainment and restaurants,” Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said.
“We’re pleased to have Avelo Airlines back in our market. Local passengers will enjoy the ease of access through Hollywood Burbank Airport with close proximity to a wide variety of attractions in Southern California,” Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport Chief Operating Officer Scott Humphrey said.
