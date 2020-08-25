NORRIS, Mont. - Sunday proved to be a tough day for some residents in Norris - a town of just over 130 souls, around 35 miles southwest of Bozeman - after flames from a wildfire threatened the small town and shut down Highway 287, which runs through it.
The 1,700-acre Bradley Creek Fire is burning southeast of Norris, not far from the business that has made the town well-known in southwest Montana: Norris Hot Springs.
The fire is now 20% contained, but crews are still on scene ensuring the fire is out. Highway 287 has also reopened. The scene looked much different on Monday evening than it did the day before. The fire got within inches of the highway and burned on the hillside near homes and businesses.
More than 24 hours since the fire was first reported, and it's still not clear what caused the fire. But since it sparked, 70 people from at least three different agencies have come to the area to get it under control.
Even though the fire is mostly smoldering, more resources are on the way.
Crystal Beckman, a fire information officer for the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation (DNRC) County Assist Team, says that even though the fire may look like it's gone out, more resources are on their way and crews are not done on the fire line.
"They're gonna continue to work that. And make sure that the fire - if the winds do pick up today or tomorrow - that that fire doesn't further spread."
Structures were threatened and owners were warned, but they've since been given the 'all clear.'
"We haven't had any active spread of the fire today - the winds were favorable this morning and so a burn operation was conducted - and that's where some of the smoke is coming from today," explained Beckman.
The center of the fire area is still considered a hot spot as vegetation continues to light up and burn. On Sunday, as residents in Norris saw the flames coming in their direction, employees at another local hot spot - Norris Hot Springs - prepared for the worst.
Jarrod Nye, a shift manager at Norris Hot Springs, was at his parents' house in Ennis when he heard that flames were coming in the direction of Norris Hot Springs.
"I decided to come over really quick when I could and help them just in case the fire did come down here and...start cleaning stuff out, file cabinets and everything, just in case," Nye said.
There's only a handful of businesses in the small town, and Norris Hot Springs is a major draw to an area that's primarily farm and ranchland.
"It'd be kind of crazy," said Nye, "like it's a lot of the tourist traffic that comes through is just for Norris Hot Springs. So, it would be interesting to see what would happen [if the hot springs were destroyed by the fire]. I'm not sure, to be honest."
Swimmers at Norris Hot Springs were evacuated by police as a precaution on Sunday, but by Monday the business was cleared to return to normal.
"It was pretty crazy, yeah, but I trusted the firefighters too, you know?" said Nye. "We had the gas station down there, I don't think they'd let it get close to the gas station and all the businesses here."