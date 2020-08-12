Weather Alert

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR FOR LOW HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117, AND 118... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 112, 113, 114, 115, 116, 117 AND 118. * TIMING...THROUGH THIS EVENING. * WINDS...WEST 10 TO 20 MPH, WITH GUSTS NEAR 30 MPH. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AS LOW AS 15 PERCENT. * IMPACTS...FIRES CAN IGNITE QUICKLY AND EASILY, AND SPREAD RAPIDLY UNDER THESE DRY AND BREEZY CONDITIONS. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW, OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS, LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. PLEASE ADVISE THE APPROPRIATE OFFICIALS OR FIRE CREWS IN THESE AREAS OF THIS RED FLAG WARNING. &&