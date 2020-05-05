WILLOW CREEK, Mont - As the country begins to reopen, a small public school in Montana will be one of the first in the nation to welcome students back to their classrooms.
After nearly two months of virtual learning, the Willow Creek School - about seven miles southwest of Three Forks - has announced that some of its 56 students, from pre-kindergarten to high school, will return to the classroom on Thursday.
Just like any school across the country, the playgrounds are silent and the hallways are empty, but in the tiny town of Willow Creek, that won’t be the case for much longer. Students will walk its 102-year-old halls in just two days.
In this small farming and ranching community, many students don't have access to vital resources and have to miss out on video lessons.
Haleigh Hurst, the school's kindergarten teacher, is preparing to teach four of her young students once the school reopens. She's struggled to go weeks without seeing her beloved students in-person, especially those that she can't talk to because their family doesn't have internet access and can't join the Skype calls.
Students in the small town are falling behind and teachers know it.
"It’s important to see where your kids are going into the next year," Hurst emphasizes. "Just to be able to assess my students and say, 'Hey first grade teacher, this is where they’re at.'"
School officials say the tiny, close-knit community of around 250 people has not experienced any kind of major outbreak since the coronavirus pandemic began.
Superintendent Bonnie Lower brought two options to parents: continue distance learning, where many students are missing out, or return to school with modifications. She said an overwhelming number of parents wanted the school to reopen.
“We want to make sure that they’re passing, that they’re getting credit," Lower says. "And if they’re here for the last sixteen days of school, they’re at least gonna be way better off coming into the fall.”
Three-quarters of Willow Creek's students are expected to return for the remainder of the school year. Administrators say reopening is the best option for them - and one they're not taking lightly.
"It's a really different situation for us than it is for bigger schools," Lower says. "I don't know how bigger schools are going to be able do it. It's physically not possible to stretch out that many kids six feet apart. We have the space but we also have the very small numbers, and that's the only reason we can open - is because we have very small numbers."
For the remainder of the school year at Willow Creek, there will be a learning curve to the new rules.
Now, every desk is six feet apart. Teachers will use pool noodles that have been taped together to demonstrate and enforce social distancing. Lunch breaks will be staggered to avoid big groups gathering. Recess will be in the sports field, where kids have room to spread out, and teachers have the option to take classes outside for lunch so that they can social distance more easily.
Students will also have assigned seats on buses (six feet apart) and they will need to take turns loading and unloading the vehicle to keep a safe distance from one another. All of the school's students and its 18 faculty and staff members will get temperature checks before they are allowed to come inside the building.
Lower assures: "We’re putting all the safety measures that we possibly can into opening."
"When it comes down to it, it’s just about the kids, right?" Hurst points out. "Do the kids need to be here? I think some of our kids do."
But not all parents are taking the school up on its offer. Around a dozen students will continue distance learning, which is a decision the school is also supporting. Any students struggling to adjust to the new rules will be asked to continue schooling from home.
The school officially opens up on Thursday. They'll have 16 days of school before summer break on May 29.