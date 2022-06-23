Press release from the U.S. Department of Agriculture
BOZEMAN, Mont., June 23, 2022 – Local Natural Resources Conservation Service (NRCS) personnel in Montana are currently assessing flood damage on private lands. Contact the local USDA service center for information about assistance in your area.
District conservationists in counties that have experienced recent flooding can help landowners evaluate potential alternatives to reduce risk of further flood damage. This may include impacts to irrigation infrastructure, erosion, debris in stream channels, and more.
“Local communities and disaster and emergency services agencies have done an amazing job coming together to protect homes and public infrastructure immediately affected by the flooding,” said Tom Watson, NRCS State Conservationist for Montana. “NRCS has boots on the ground now where floodwaters have receded, and it is safe for our employees to enter the area to help with damage assessments on agricultural operations.”
NRCS can provide conservation planning and technical assistance that may help to mitigate or repair flood damage.
Contact your local NRCS office for more information. Find contact information at farmers.gov/contact.
