Officials in Gallatin County to speak on the presumptive positive case in the area

BOZEMAN- Right now there is one presumptive positive case in the Gallatin County area.
This individual had a history of international travel, the county currently believes exposure to the community was low.
Today, March 14, 2020, at 2 p.m, Gallatin City-County Health Department Officer Matt Kelley will speak to media.
Kelley will provide updates on coronavirus in Gallatin County. We will take that press conference live on our Facebook page.
We will update this web copy when there's more information.