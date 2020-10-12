Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING... ...HIGH WIND WARNING WILL EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING... THE HIGH WIND WARNING FOR TODAY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 6 PM MDT THIS EVENING. THE HIGH WIND WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT. * WHAT...WEST WINDS 25 TO 35 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 55 MPH POSSIBLE. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL, SOUTHWEST AND WEST CENTRAL MONTANA. * WHEN...FROM TUESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY MORNING. * IMPACTS...GUSTY WINDS MAY BLOW DOWN LIMBS, TREES, AND POWER LINES. A FEW LOCAL POWER OUTAGES ARE POSSIBLE. TRAVEL MAY BECOME DIFFICULT, ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS AND WARNINGS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. FASTEN LOOSE OBJECTS OR SHELTER OBJECTS IN A SAFE LOCATION PRIOR TO THE ONSET OF WINDS. &&