YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK - The Old Faithful Snow Lodge will close down 10 days early, on Tuesday, October 13, after COVID-19 cases began popping up among the staff.
After months of internal testing across Yellowstone National Park and concessions employees, there are over a dozen cases in the park connected to staff.
After a summer with only a handful of cases among staff at the park, the positive cases in Yellowstone started showing up over the last two to three weeks.
Mike Keller is the General Manager of the concessionaire for Yellowstone National Park, Xanterra Travel Collection.
Keller says the decision to close the Snow Lodge on October 13 instead of October 25, which is when the summer season normally ends, was made for the safety of the lodge's visitors and 160 employees.
"Given that we're at the end of the season," says Keller, "we feel like we've had a very successful season keeping people safe and healthy, but because we're starting to see this increase, we felt it was probably the most responsible thing to do, to say 'You know, let's just go ahead and be grateful for the year that we've had and take the safety precautions around closing Snow Lodge early.'"
The lodge will reopen for day use only during the upcoming winter season.