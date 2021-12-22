BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana's first COVID-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant have been identified.
Officials with the Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) say the first positive samples came from two Gallatin County residents in their 30s with travel history to South Africa.
The variant was confirmed Monday through genomic sequencing performed at the Montana State Public Health Laboratory and at Montana State University.
In addition, the variant was confirmed in Missoula County on Tuesday in an individual who was tested at the Missoula City-County Health Department.
A case investigation is pending, and it is unknown at this time if the individual contracted the variant through travel or community spread.
“This is not a surprise as nearly every other state has reported Omicron cases in recent weeks,” DPHHS Director Adam Meier said. “We continue to urge all Montanans to use all available tools to stay healthy this winter, including getting your COVID-19 vaccine and booster and taking other measures to prevent the spread of the virus."
According to the DPHHS, the individuals in Gallatin County had mid symptoms that are improving, and that they are self-isolating and have been since they returned to Montana.
In addition to the DPHHS Public Health Laboratory, three additional partner laboratories (UM, MSU and FYR Diagnostics) in Montana are conducting sequencing testing of positive COVID-19 specimens to support surveillance efforts of COVID-19 variants.
DPHHS says while the Omicron variant is classified by the CDC as a Variant of Concern, scientists are still working to determine how it may compare with the predominant Delta variant in terms of transmissibility and disease severity.
How existing vaccines and therapies protect against the Omicron variant is also being studied, and the existing COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. are expected to protect against severe illness, hospitalizations and deaths due to infection with the Omicron variant.
At this time, the Delta variant is still the predominant strain in the U.S. and in Montana.
“The concern right now for public health officials is that other states in the U.S. are experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases, which are primarily the Delta variant,” said Dr. Maggie Cook-Shimanek, acting State Medical Officer at DPHHS. “Given this activity around the country, it’s important that we exercise caution and take proven steps to prevent disease and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 here in Montana.”
All Montanans are encouraged to take the following steps to protect themselves from becoming infected with COVID-19, including variants like Omicron:
- Get vaccinated and if eligible get a booster. To find a vaccine near you, visit covidvaccine.mt.gov.
- Eligible Montanans who haven’t gotten vaccinated and still have questions, should consult with their healthcare provider.
- Take steps to help prevent the spread of the virus such as using face masks, physical distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and avoiding crowds and poorly ventilated spaces.
- Get tested for COVID-19 when you feel sick or have been in close contact with someone who tests positive for the virus.
- Stay home when you are sick.