BOZEMAN, Mont. - One person is in custody after an incident prompting a heavy police presence in the area of North 7th and Hemlock St.
The Bozeman Police Department reported Friday evening that they were blocking off streets as they tried to make contact with a man who was wanted for a recent case involving an assault with a weapon.
The incident was peacefully resolved, and one person was taken into custody.
“Although these incidents often take an extended period of time, the goal is always to avoid injury to anyone involved. Thank you again for your patience during this event,” the Bozeman Police Department wrote.
